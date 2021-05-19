McGinest, Thomas, Frelund: Eagles should name Hurts QB1 sooner rather than later

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Joe Thomas, and Cynthia Frelund discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles should name Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback sooner rather than later. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots sign long snapper Wes Farnsworth

    The Patriots have signed long snapper Wes Farnsworth, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter. The team earlier announced the signing of fourth-round choice Rhamondre Stevenson, leaving them with three draft picks unsigned. Farnsworth has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Dolphins and the Broncos. He was in Denver’s training camp for 10 [more]

  • Eagles sign Le’Raven Clark

    The Eagles have added offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, the team announced on Wednesday. Clark has ties to new head coach Nick Sirianni, as Clark spent his first five seasons with the Colts. He was a third-round pick for the club in 2016 and appeared in 47 games with 15 starts over the last five years [more]

  • Why we're fading the Atlanta Falcons in 2021

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to talk about why they're both not high on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming fantasy season. Is Ryan's draft stock artificially inflated by Kyle Pitts hype? Can Julio Jones stay on the field for 16 games ever again? Scott & Pat explain why the Falcons may be a risky bet in 2021. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Jason Kelce: Eagles can be in transition period and contend

    The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson after ending a three-year run of playoff appearances by going 4-11-1 in 2021 and team owner Jeffrey Lurie said the team was in a “real transition period” away from the team that won Super Bowl LII. Being in a transition period is rarely considered to be a good [more]

  • All eyes on Kevin Kelley — even Bill Belichick is curious if star high school coach can succeed in college

    NFL and college coaches alike are curious if Kevin Kelley's unorthodox methods will translate to the next level. But the new Presbyterian College coach is much more than onside kicks and going for it on fourth down.

  • Vikings tabbed as a team to get back to the postseason this year

    The Minnesota Vikings were listed a team to make the playoffs after not getting a 2020 postseason berth.

  • Steelers first-round RB Najee Harris says he'll play wide receiver, too

    Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.

  • NBA awards: Chris Haynes reveals his 2020-21 selections

    There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Anthony Edwards finishes season at the top

    Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.

  • Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

    A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Golf-Johnson says knee ready to go for PGA Championship

    World number one Dustin Johnson on Wednesday declared himself fully fit ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island after sitting out the final tune-up event with knee discomfort. The South Carolina native, a PGA Championship runner-up in each of the last two years, has not been in the best of form of late but suggested his knee would not be an issue as he chases a major title in his home state. "Yeah, health is good," Johnson said in his pre-tournament news conference at Kiawah Island, where first-round action begins on Thursday at the Ocean Course.

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers still need help entering final day of regular season

    There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • Golf-McIlroy expecting a different Kiawah at PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy has returned to a Kiawah Island course that will be a far different beast at this week's PGA Championship than when he won there nine years ago. The 2012 PGA Championship was held in the heat and humidity of August, but has since moved to the more appealing weather of late spring. This week's forecast for bright sunshine, low humidity and a challenging breeze should provide a stern test of every facet of a player's game, and McIlroy for one is expecting nothing else.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]