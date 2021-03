NBA.com

Zion Williamson (27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 9-13 FG) and Brandon Ingram (season-high 36 points) combined for 63 points for the Pelicans as they defeated the Lakers, 128-111. Kyle Kuzma tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 19-24 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 28-16.