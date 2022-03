Associated Press

Jordan Spieth has been in serious contention just once this year, and he is certain that's going to change in the Dell Technologies Match Play. “You get more opportunities to play shots under pressure, especially as you come down the stretch in each match,” Spieth said. “When you start hitting 13, 14 in a close match, it starts to feel like you’re trying to win a golf tournament against that person next to you, and those feelings you don’t normally have until Sundays,” he said.