McGinest finds best team fits for top pass rushers set to be free agents

Associated Press

After scoring the winning goal to help Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday, Amin Younes’ first thought was for the victims of a racist attack. The 27-year-old Younes ran straight to the sideline, where he held up a commemorative shirt bearing the name and portrait of Fatih Saraçoğlu, one of nine people with immigrant backgrounds killed in a rampage by a gunman in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Frankfurt’s players had warmed up for the league game wearing the commemorative tops with “say their names” across the front, and individual victims’ names and faces on the back.