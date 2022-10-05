McGinest: Cowboys built to replicate 49ers' game plan in Week 5 matchup vs. Rams
NFL Network's Willie McGinest: Dallas Cowboys capable of replicating San Francisco 49ers' game plan in Week 5 game vs. Los Angeles Rams
The #49ers on Tuesday announced the release of WR Willie Snead IV, but his time in the Bay Area may not be done.
It was announced Monday that the Wolverines will have their fourth consecutive conference game televised on the 12 p.m. slot when they host Big Ten East rival Penn State on October 15th at the Big House. Set to be a maize out spectacle, Michigan’s matchup against the Nittany Lions will likely pit two top 10 programs with the former traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana this weekend and the latter on a bye. Penn State climbed to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after starting off the 5-0 start.
Claude Giroux (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/04/2022
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler temporarily stepped aside from decision-making duties at their clubs.
Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on Robert Saleh and their history together.
Which waiver-wire players should you target in your fantasy football league this week?
J.J. Watt, the NFL’s three-time Defensive Player of the Year, went into atrial fibrillation last week and had to have his heart shocked.
Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost a regular-season start to the Rams since joining the 49ers.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down a protestor Monday night during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.
Deebo Samuel ran right through Jalen Ramsey on Monday night, and let him know the next day on social media.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled an animal rights protester who stormed the field at Levi's Stadium during the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Video via Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
Mike McGlinchey didn't wait to troll Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a missed tackle on Monday Night Football.