McGinest: Cowboys built to replicate 49ers' game plan in Week 5 matchup vs. Rams

The Maize And Blue Review

It was announced Monday that the Wolverines will have their fourth consecutive conference game televised on the 12 p.m. slot when they host Big Ten East rival Penn State on October 15th at the Big House. Set to be a maize out spectacle, Michigan’s matchup against the Nittany Lions will likely pit two top 10 programs with the former traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana this weekend and the latter on a bye. Penn State climbed to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after starting off the 5-0 start.