McGinest: Chargers-Falcons is my favorite matchup on Week 9 slate
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.
Kadarius Toney was shocked by the trade that sent him from the Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out big changes this week.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Kyle Shanahan used an example from the 2021 NFL season to explain why he kept Christian McCaffrey on the field.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.