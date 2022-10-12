McGinest breaks down controversial roughing-the-passer call from Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 matchup
NFL Network's Willie McGinest breaks down the controversial roughing-the-passer call from Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 matchup.
Yahoo Sports took an early look at the free agency period, set to start at the beginning of the 2023 calendar, by analyzing the teams with the most cap room (Seattle) to the least (Las Vegas).
They’re the first professional sports league to do so.
Colts coach Frank Reich didn't provide any updates but there were clues at practice
Josh Allen's bomber jacket, Mike Tomlin's understated suit and shades and Micah Parsons in powder blue make USA TODAY Sports' weekly NFL drip check.
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., still recovering from knee surgery, says he wants to rejoin the Rams but claims their contract offer is incredibly low.
Two longtime former NFL referees described the league’s recent flurry of dubious roughing the passer penalties as a “coincidence” and cautioned against overreacting.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.