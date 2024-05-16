McGhee wants to end Dundee season on high - gossip
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee is determined to finish the season on a high with victory at home to Kilmarnock after four successive Scottish Premiership top-six defeats. (Courier - subscription)
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee is determined to finish the season on a high with victory at home to Kilmarnock after four successive Scottish Premiership top-six defeats. (Courier - subscription)
ESPN's Joe Tessitore described the incident as an “absolute clown show garbage amateur hour."
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Junior has worked for NBC since retiring at the end of the 2017 season but isn't returning to the network in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
The Chargers once again pulled no punches with their schedule release video.
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
Clark set the Indiana Fever’s franchise record for turnovers (10), shot 5-of-15 from the floor and struggled with the Connecticut Sun’s physical defense.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Like Steve Harvey and the "Moonlight" debacle, Lt. Dan Hennessey made a brutal mistake on the mic on Sunday in Perth.
The franchise declined comment to multiple media outlets about the shirt prior to Quinn's statement.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Keselowski took advantage of late-race contact between Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.