McGee, Smiley earn big honors for ABAC Fillies

Jun. 5—TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Fillies captured the big prize in their last GCAA softball seasons. They also had a fantastic finish in the end-of-season awards, including GCAA Player of the Year in Laney McGee.

McGee hit .399 over the season, on base at a .432 clip. She was even better in GCAA contests, with an average of .471, slugging .828. She had 24 RBIs in 24 league games, a number only topped by the 25 of teammate Carter Gore.

McGee had an astounding 19 extra-base hits, those being 11 doubles, four triples and four homers. Her 31 runs scored led all GCAA players.

Gore and McGee were both named first team infielders, along with outfielder Alli Eidson, catcher Ava Roland and pitcher Jaci Smiley.

Gore added four GCAA homers to go with her 25 RBIs. She sported a .421 average in conference competition, with an OBP of .500. Eidson hit .400 in 75 GCAA at-bats, driving in 23 runners in 24 games.

Roland played stellar defense while hitting .333 in GCAA games. Few tried running on her and she threw out three attempting to steal in conference games.

Smiley was additionally All-Tournament Most Valuable Player. She went 14-3 on the year, with a 2.58 ERA, 6-1 and 1.33 in the GCAA.

During the tournament, she made two appearances, pitching 12.1 innings. In that span, she gave up a single earned run and 12 hits. Smiley was credited with the win in both contests.

Second team GCAA awards went to Ashley Archibald and Lexi Metts. Metts was second in the GCAA with 28 runs scored.

Joining Smiley on the All-Tournament team were Metts, Roland and McGee