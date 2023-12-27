McGee not likely candidate for WR coach position

Even though Garrick McGee had a lot of traction on social media following the report that Kenny Guiton would be vacating his position, it appears he won’t be having a second Arkansas stint after all.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the former Arkansas offensive coordinator and Tulsa native is not a candidate for the position and has spoken to no one with the Razorbacks regarding it.

Am told reports about Louisville WR coach Garrick McGee already having a done deal to go to Arkansas, or any plans to join the Razorbacks staff, are not accurate. McGee, a former Arkansas OC, has had no contact with anyone at Arkansas. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 27, 2023

McGee was the quarterbacks coach for all four years of Bobby Petrino’s head coaching tenure at Arkansas, and the offensive coordinator the final two years.

Since Petrino was fired in 2012, McGee has bounced around jobs in a variety of roles, including UAB, Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Purdue, and Louisville, with his second stint with the Cardinals being his current position.

Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig has also been linked to the opening.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire