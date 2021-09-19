Klay Thompson is putting in the work to get back, something that probably happens somewhere around Christmas (or a little earlier).

What is Thompson going to look like coming off a torn Achilles and torn ACL? Suns center JaVale McGee went on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and said you don’t have to worry about Thompson.

.@JaValeMcGee on what he expects from Klay Thompson in his return: “I expect the old Klay. I can maybe see him slacking on defense in the first month because in the offseason you don’t get those reps. But offensively, he didn’t hurt his arm, so that boy is going to shoot.” pic.twitter.com/wX4bpqTZKb — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 16, 2021

One should be careful reading much into workout videos, but in those, Thompson’s shot seems to be just fine, enough to impress Warriors rookie Moses Moody.

McGee also had high praise for his time with the Warriors — where he won a ring — saying it taught him about organizational focus, which he wants to bring to Phoenix to help them repeat as Western Conference champs.

“Going to Golden State was life-changing for me. Seeing the way a real organization works…they were definitely a players team. 1-15 everybody was locked in.” — @JaValeMcGee pic.twitter.com/aHO7f9LcVM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 17, 2021

Once Thompson gets back and healthy, the Warriors are a threat in what is going to be a deep and wide-open West this season.

McGee on Klay Thompson’s return: “He didn’t hurt his arm, so that boy is going to shoot” originally appeared on NBCSports.com