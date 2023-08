Aug. 21—A Mexican national living in McFarland was sentenced Monday to 5 years, 10 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District.

Ana Margarita Valdez-Torres, 43, supplied meth to people directed to her. She was also arrested and convicted in Las Vegas for transporting 22 pounds of meth, a news release said.