McEntee 'frustrated' as Antrim head for prelims

McEntee's Antrim will face London on Sunday for a place in the last eight [Inpho]

Antrim manager Andy McEntee wore a rueful smile at the end of Sunday's pulsating 0-20 to 0-20 draw with Sligo at Kingspan Breffni on Sunday that leaves his team facing a Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final at home to London next Sunday.

Only victory would do for Antrim in their final Group Two fixture as although both they and Sligo had accounted for Tipperary and Wexford, it was the Connacht side that held the head-to-head scoring advantage.

Antrim showed plenty of character to come from five down in the first half to lead at the break and then from four down late on to level, but the winning score wouldn't come.

"It's a bit frustrating," he said.

"I suppose they had a couple of wides in the second half too, but we had two really good goal chances, which we've been doing and not taking. Either one of those would have made a big difference at the end.

"I was a bit frustrated at that (line-ball for Sligo) call at the end. I spoke to the linesman after and he said 'if I made a mistake, I'm sorry', so what can you say?

"That's how fine it was as we get a line ball and they don't get a point, so we go through as winners ,but that's the way. We just have to dust ourselves down and get ready for next week.

"Loads of character and fitness. If there are any neutrals here, that would have been a pretty good game to watch, but a little bit too open for my liking."

A home game against The Exiles it is for Antrim as Sligo enjoy the benefit of a week off before a quarter-final on their own patch.

That was the situation for Antrim last year, but they must now take the scenic route into the last eight and should they come through next week, not will be away to one of the group winners.

But they can go in there with confidence as although they just didn't manage to make it three wins from three in the competition, they are nonetheless unbeaten and will seek to extend their run in the competition next weekend.

"We've got to go and get ready," McEntee insists.

"I hope the game is on Sunday as it gives us an extra day off.

"We have fellas coming back and it was great to get game-time into Conhuir Johnston there.

"I think Peter Healy may be very close for the next day, but the extra week (bye to quarter-final) would have been nice. It is what it is and we just have to make the most of it."