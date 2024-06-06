McDuffie named NCBCA 3A Pitcher of the Year

Jun. 6—Another day brought another honor for local teams in the spring sports season Tuesday.

The NC Baseball Coaches Association released its 2024 All-State teams during the day, and Lee County's Walker McDuffie's outstanding senior season was rewarded with him being named as the NCBCA 3A Pitcher of the Year. In addition, his teammate BJ Brown was named as one of the members of the 3A All-State team.

McDuffie, who committed to play collegiately at UNC-Chapel Hill a year ago, was one of the best pitchers in the state by any standard this season. He pitched in 13 games this season, with a 6-1 record and an 0.53 ERA. McDuffie allowed just 30 hits in 66 innings and struck out 119 batters with only 15 walks issued. His final game as a Yellow Jacket may have been his best, even if he wasn't credited with the win. In a state playoff game at J.H. Rose in Greenville, ranked No. 2 in North Carolina regardless of classification, McDuffie no-hit the Rampants for six innings and shut them out for eight before having to leave the mound due to pitch count. He allowed just one hit, with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Lee won that game 1-0 in 11 innings.

Although it didn't factor into his Player of the Year award, McDuffie played every day in the infield, mainly at second base, when not pitching. He hit a career-high .323 as a senior with 23 runs scored and 27 RBI in 31 games.

He made the NCBCA All-State team for the second year in a row.

It was Brown who scored the winning run that night. The senior, who forced his way into the Lee starting lineup during his freshman season, led off the top of the 11th inning with a double and later scored on a one-out double by teammate Andrew Stanfield. His four-year career, in which he made appearances mainly at center field and at shortstop, ended with a .371 average, including 28 doubles and 14 home runs. He scored 103 runs and drove in 72 in 88 career contests. He hit .382 as a senior with 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs, driving in 26 runs and scoring 35 in 30 games. After being hampered by a football injury in the fall, he was back in top form in the spring and stole 31 bases in 33 attempts.

Brown could have played collegiately in either football or baseball, and will play baseball for UNC-Wilmington next season. Brown won multiple All-Conference honors in both sports and was the Sandhills Athletic Conference 2022 Offensive Player of the Year in football, but had already established himself as a baseball prospect as a freshman in 2021, when he was called up to the varsity and hit three home runs in five games.

No other Sandhills 3A players made the All-State team this season, but Pinecrest's Bryant Kimbrell and Connor Tepatti made the 4A All-State team. The NCBCA did not choose an All-State list for the private schools.