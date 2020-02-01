McDowell moves to the top at Saudi

Saudi International - Recap of R3

Showing his prowess in the blustery conditions, Graeme McDowell came home in 31 to complete a third-round 66 and move into a one-shot lead on 12-under 198.

His nearest rival is a Frenchman called Victor but not the one expected. While overnight leader Victor Perez slumped to a 3-over 73 to fall five back, Victor Dubuisson jumped into solo second with a superb 65.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It means the final two-ball on Sunday will see a reunion of the McDowell-Dubuisson partnership from the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

Dustin Johnson birdied the first four holes but stalled and is five back while Brooks Koepka (up 31 spots today) is six adrift on 6-under alongside Phil Mickelson.

The chasing pack are up against it though as McDowell has converted seven of his 11 third-round leads across both main tours.

R3 leaderboard: -12 Graeme McDowell, -11 Victor Dubuisson, -9 Gavin Green, -7 Victor Perez, Renato Paratore, Dustin Johnson, -6 Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry.

Notables: -5 Ross Fisher, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, -4 Shane Lowry, Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, -3 Jhonattan Vegas, Sergio Garcia, -2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -1 Matt Wallace, Evs Martin Kaymer, +1 HaoTong Li.

Low round of the day: 65 Victor Dubuisson, Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry, Ian Poulter.

Revised betting: 13/8 McDowell, 7/2 Dubuisson, 7/1 Green, 10/1 DJ, 14/1 Koepka, 16/1 Perez, 25/1 Paratore, 33/1 Detry, 50/1 Mickelson.