McDowell football runs past State College 47-20 in PIAA opener
Hear from Dom Berarducci, Aidan Probst and Blayze Myers after McDowell beat State College, 47-20, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A football playoffs.
Which of these two bounce-back teams will deliver the most fantasy points in Week 11? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 10 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 11? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
The Big Ten's case against Jim Harbaugh is closed. But the NCAA investigation is ongoing.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The session lasted less than 20 minutes and Sainz is now facing a 10-place grid penalty in Sunday's race.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Joe Burrow grabbed his right arm in pain after throwing a touchdown.
The Ravens cruised to a win in an injury-filled game.
Harbaugh and Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s suspension of Harbaugh for alleged in-person scouting by staffer Connor Stalions. In exchange, the Big Ten will end its investigation into Michigan.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.