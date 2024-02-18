McDowall is 'loving being part of the squad'

Glasgow Warriors captain and player of the match Stafford McDowall believes "there are a lot of positives to take away" from their 40-7 victory over Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

"We talked about it at half-time, how we missed some opportunities, though, so when we got to Treviso in a couple of weeks, we'll need to tighten up," the double try scorer told Viaplay. "That's the good thing about what we're doing here - we're never satisfied with what we've done.

"We scored some good tries here and we will take the win, but lots to improve on. We're building a great culture here, two boys coming in and getting their debuts and Jamie Bhatti on his 100th appearance as well, so we had a mix of old boys and young boys who did a good job."

After a tough period personally and even considering leaving rugby, McDowall, 25, is a lot more positive about the game and the club as a whole.

"It's been great for me," he added. "I'm really loving being part of this squad and what Franco Smith and all of the other coaches are doing here. It's a great place to be at the moment."