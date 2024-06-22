McDonogh 35’s Jakai Anderson commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS — One of the New Orleans metro area’s most electric talents in the class of 2026 has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU football program.

McDonogh 35’s Jakai Anderson announced his decision on social media Saturday afternoon with the caption, “TIGER NATION, 100%.”

The 6-foot, 170 pound, three-star talent received an offer from LSU in November of his sophomore campaign and chose the Tigers over offers from schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, and Penn State.

Anderson helped McDonogh 35 reach the Division II Select quarterfinals in 2023 where they fell to eventual state runner-up Lafayette Christian.

He is the second in-state prospect from the class of 2026 to commit to LSU. Edna Karr defensive tackle Richard Anderson committed to LSU Friday night.

The 6’4, 200 pound lineman was the Tigers first 2026 commitment.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.