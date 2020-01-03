McDonald's Nuggets: Playoff idea, Michigan's big week, more

Sfnjvto2kvqlhnqqxu5e

https://rivals.com

This week’s edition of McDonald's Nuggets includes a hypothetical postseason idea for college hoops, Michigan’s big recruiting win, the team of the week, and more gambling picks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: The three-man race for No. 1 in 2020



2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

WHAT'S ON MY MIND: What if college hoops was like college football?

Dvz0bnc2obazv7m6crjg

AP

What if college basketball post-season looked like the College Football Playoff?

Right now, there are 130 college football teams that make up the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Only four of them are chosen by a committee to play in the College Football Playoff (CFP) each year. That means one out of every 32.5 teams can potentially play for a national championship.

In college basketball, there are 347 teams in Division 1 and 68 of them are chosen by a committee to play in the NCAA Tournament. That means basically one out of every five teams makes it to the Big Dance. What if that ratio looked more like football and only 12 teams (one out of every 28.9 teams) made it to the NCAA Tournament every year?

In that scenario, last year’s NCAA Tournament teams would have been Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State, LSU, Purdue, Houston and Texas Tech. Yes, that means Texas Tech, the runner-up for the championship, would have barely made it into the NCAA Tournament. That also means Auburn’s Final Four run never happens as the Tigers were a 5-seed. Just a crazy thought that ran through my mind while watching the CFP games last weekend.

COMMIT OF THE WEEK: Michigan doubles up

Story continues

In the last column two weeks ago, I talked about the possibility of Juwan Howard adding two pretty important pieces to his program. Well, it happened, and it happened a little quicker than I thought it would as both Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams committed to Michigan.

With the most recent additions, Michigan now has commitments from five-star forward Isaiah Todd and four-star point guard Zeb Jackson to go along with Dickinson and Williams, who are both four-star prospects. Dickinson gives Michigan a real presence inside. At 7-foot-1, he’s a capable scorer in the block offensively and he’ll do all the dirty work defensively on the boards as well as protecting the rim. Williams, a 6-foot-6 small forward, also brings a toughness to the program. He’s a very good athlete and will be a threat from three-point range as well.

What the new staff in Ann Arbor has done in putting together the No. 4 overall class is nothing short of incredible. The only schools currently ranked ahead of Michigan are Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. Most people expected Howard to recruit well because of his background and his personality, but I doubt many expected the only coaches to be ranked of him in his first year would be John Calipari, Mike Krzyzewski, and Roy Williams.

Read More