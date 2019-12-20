McDonald's Nuggets: James Wiseman, Michigan, Gonzaga

Jn35mbqr0d9av0cmque7

This week’s edition of McDonald's Nuggets includes thoughts on James Wiseman’s decision to turn pro, Michigan’s momentum, the Team of the Week and the return of gambling picks.

WHAT’S ON MY MIND: James Wiseman decides to turn pro

Am I surprised by James Wiseman’s decision to skip the rest of the season to train for the NBA Draft? Not really. Do I blame him for the decision? Definitely not. Am I disappointed we will never get to see him play in a big game (for example, against Tennessee this past Saturday) for the Tigers? Absolutely.

The truth is we should never have had prospects like Wiseman in college since the class of 2006. It’s silly that there is a rule preventing prospects like him from turning pro right out of high school. If there was no “one-and-done” rule, Wiseman would be a millionaire right now on an NBA roster spending all his time on his craft. Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony and several others would be, too.

But given that the NCAA can do nothing about the NBA’s age limit, the NCAA does need to hurry up and get the NIL changes into the sport. Wiseman should be able to make money off his decision to stay home to play for Memphis and bring energy to the program as Penny Hardaway tries to build it back up.



It’s just ridiculous we’re in a situation where Wiseman will never play a minute in the NCAA Tournament on a team with a chance to make a real run to Atlanta. The NCAA needs to do more to keep athletes like Wiseman eligible rather than pushing them toward other avenues that lead them to the NBA.

RECRUITING NOTE: Momentum on Michigan’s side

Michigan generated some early momentum this season on the court with an impressive start under first-year coach and Fab Five member Juwan Howard. That early-season success, combined with an aggressive recruiting job, could help the Wolverines land the commitment of four-star center Hunter Dickinson very soon.

Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame had been the major players for Dickinson when Duke came into the picture a couple months ago. With Duke’s lack of front-court depth beyond this season, many thought it could be tough to beat Coach K for his signature, but it appears Michigan is going to fend off the Blue Devils' late push.

If Dickinson does choose Michigan, he’ll become the third commitment in the class, joining five-star forward Isaiah Todd and four-star guard Zeb Jackson. Dickinson might not be the last DMV commitment of the 2020 class for the Wolverines, either. After a decommitment from Georgetown, keep an eye on Michigan for four-star small Terrance Williams as well. If all that transpires, it’d be a home run first class for the new staff in Ann Arbor.

