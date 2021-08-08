McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.

The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, and two dipping sauces: the BBQ sauce and the Saweetie 'n Sour sauce—the chain's long-standing sauce repackaged with a bit of bling for the collaboration.

mcdonalds saweetie meal

Icy Girl, as she's known to her fans, is all about switching up the boring and putting her spin on things, including her food, so with this meal, she's giving fans her own blueprint for "remixing" the McDonald's classics. Add your fries to your Big Mac for an additional layer of crisp, top them with the McNuggets and some sauce, or go bunless and stick them between the burger patties. You could also create a McNugget chicken sandwich by grabbing the buns from your Big Mac and sandwiching the chicken in between with some sauce . . . really, the options are intriguing.

The brand new meal will be available through the McDonald's app starting August 9. The chain has also teased more fun surprises in the coming weeks as part of this launch, but there has still been no word on any additional merch or goodies. So stay tuned!

