McDonald's expands sponsorship deal with 23XI Racing for 2022

23XI Racing and McDonald’s announced Tuesday that their sponsorship agreement would grow in 2022, with the restaurant brand supporting the team’s entries for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The team indicated that McDonald’s will serve as primary sponsor for several races each on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota and Busch’s No. 45 Toyota next year, including the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) for Wallace. The organization — co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — is expanding to a two-car operation for its second season.

McDonald’s was primary sponsor for Wallace in eight races last season, including his first Cup Series win Oct. 4 at Talladega Superspeedway. That victory brought a long-awaited return to Victory Lane for McDonald’s, which had last graced a Cup Series winner in 1994 with Jimmy Spencer — also at Talladega.

“McDonald‘s has really stepped up over the years and played a large part in my career,” Wallace said in a news release provided by the team. “Getting McDonald‘s back to Victory Lane for the first time since 1994 and having them on our Camry for my first win in the Cup Series this year was really special. To be a part of the McDonald‘s family and be involved in programs like Black and Positively Golden and work toward similar goals both on and off the track also means a lot to me. I‘m excited to continue to build on our relationship and get the 2022 season started with McDonald‘s on our Camry TRD for the Daytona 500 — hopefully with another trip to Victory Lane.”

Busch was tapped as 23XI Racing’s newest driver on Aug. 27. Next year — his 22nd season at the Cup Series level — will mark his first events with McDonald’s as a primary sponsor.

“Racing with Monster Energy over the last decade together has been an incredible ride,” Busch said. “We win, we have fun, we promote together, and I am very grateful for their partnership. It feels like family racing for them, and I believe McDonald‘s will have the same feel. The power of these brands elevates the No. 45 Camry TRD to a top-tier level before we even take the green flag. Let‘s win!”