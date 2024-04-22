McDonald's All-American Karter Knox commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball has its first high school commitment of the John Calipari era.

Karter Knox announced his pledge to the Razorbacks Monday. Knox was previously committed to Calipari and Kentucky, but he never signed with the university.

According to the 247sports Composite, Knox is the 19th-ranked player in the country. He is the younger brother of NBA player and former Wildcat Kevin Knox. He is an explosive wing who has room to improve as a shooter, but he's efficient in the paint and a powerful scorer around the rim.

He now joins Zvonimir Ivišić as the only two scholarship players projected on next year's Arkansas roster. Ivišić committed to Arkansas on a week prior.

More: Zvonimir Ivišić commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari

More: 'It's another level': What impact will John Calipari have on Arkansas basketball recruiting?

Karter is a 6-foot-5 forward who played in the Overtime Elite league this past year, averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is originally from Riverview, Fla.

The McDonald’s All-American originally listed Arkansas in his top-eight list of schools before committing to Kentucky on March 9. One month later, Karter is locked in with the Razorbacks.

Calipari was officially announced as the Arkansas basketball coach on April 10, one week after Eric Musselman’s departure to Southern Cal. He arrived in Fayetteville with zero scholarship players on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Karter Knox commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari