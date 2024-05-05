McDonald pitches Jackets to SAC crown

May 4—Pinecrest's Bryant Kimbrell has an argument that he is the best high school baseball player in the state this season.

Not only does the senior have a .434 batting average with five home runs and a ridiculous 1.317 OPS for the season, he also takes a regular turn on the mound and came into Thursday's Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game with a 5-0 record, and 59 strikeouts in 33 innings of work.

He whiffed 15 more in that game, pitching a one-hitter for his Patriots, and needed just 99 pitches to complete his latest dominant outing.

But it was the Lee County Yellow Jackets who walked out of Pinecrest's park with the hardware.

The one hit Kimbrell allowed came with two out in the fourth inning and a 1-2 count on the Jackets' Landon Miles. He hit a hard liner into left field. It took Patriot left field Josh Slade just long enough to retrieve that Walker McDuffie and Andrew Stanfield scored and put Lee in front 2-1.

Blane McDonald took care of the rest. After allowing a first-inning run to the Patriots, he filled the scoreboard with goose eggs. The Patriots got seven hits—two by Kimbrell, naturally—but McDonald did not walk a single man and went the distance on just 88 pitches to beat Kimbrell and hand Pinecrest only its fourth loss of the season.

The victory was won with some resiliency on the part of the Jackets and a rare Patriot error on a night when Lee committed none. Walker McDuffie battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a leadoff walk. After BJ Brown lined out, Stanfield hit a hot shot to Pinecrest shortstop Eythan Reynolds, who couldn't field it cleanly.

With two on and one out, Kimbrell buckled down and fanned Blake Carlyle on four pitches, then got ahead of Miles 0-2, both swings and misses. Miles took the third pitch for a ball and then fouled one off before lining up the next pitch and smacking it into left. McDuffie scored easily and Stanfield beat a throw to the plate for the lead.

The Jackets, who lost to Pinecrest in the championship game two years ago, still had to weather the storm for 12 more outs. Kimbrell tried to get his team back even when he led off the Patriots' half of the fourth with a single, but McDonald got three straight groundouts after that. In the fifth, Pinecrest got an infield hit with one out, but McDonald struck out two and then got a groundout to end it. The Patriots went down 1-2-3 in the sixth but still had one more chance.

Grayson Hudgins led the inning off with a double. Then Addison Roth laid down a sacrifice that worked so well he beat it out for a hit. The Patriots had runners on the corners with no one out and the lead run on first.

And then McDonald gave the Patriots his own version of what Kimbrell had dished out to them.

Four straight strikes, two looking, then a foul, and then another strike looking, cut down the next batter. Mitch Baek got ahead 3-1 in the count. Then McDonald threw two in a row right by him, both swinging. By this time, Roth had managed to take second. Reynolds could win it for the Patriots with one swing.

He tried, and he failed. After looking at two pitches for a 1-1 count, his swings hit nothing but air on the next two.

The Patriots (21-4), who had embarrassed Lee 22-4 when the teams played at Pinecrest earlier this season, and battered McDonald for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings in the process, started off like they were going to roll. Connor Tepatti opened the bottom of the first with a single. He scored when Kimbrell singled with one out.

He had three strikeouts in the first two innings and the Patriots threatened again with one down in the second, but Will Rannells started a 5-4-3 double play to end that inning. Kimbrell then struck out the side on just 10 pitches, but McDonald matched him by setting down the Patriots in order.

Both teams will head to the state playoffs with high seeds. 4A Pinecrest won the overall SAC title, but as the top 3A team in the league, Lee County (18-9 overall) will also be treated as a conference champion. The playoff brackets will be announced Monday, and it appears as if both Southern Lee and Richmond will join the Jackets and Patriots in the postseason.