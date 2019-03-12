McDonald lifts N. Kentucky over Oakland 64-63

DETROIT (AP) -- Drew McDonald recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 64-63 win over Oakland in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

McDonald made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

Jalen Tate had 14 points and five steals for Northern Kentucky (25-8). Tyler Sharpe added 10 points. Chris Vogt had three blocks for Northern Kentucky.

Jaevin Cumberland had 27 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-17). Xavier Hill-Mais added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Braden Norris had nine points and 12 assists.

