McDonald County Star Lineman Signs with Luther College

ANDERSON, MO – McDonald County star lineman Cory Tuttle signed to continue his football career at Luther College on Friday afternoon.

A standout athlete, Tuttle was a crucial piece to the Mustangs historic season in 2023. Winning the district title for the first time ever, Tuttle would play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the line. The senior said he chose Luther due to the supportive nature of the coaching staff.

“The coaches were a big deal,” Tuttle said.

“They’re super supportive and showed me what they were looking at in terms of the future of the program. It all really factored into me wanting to sign.”

Tuttle’s head coach at McDonald County, Kellen Hoover, discussed the work ethic of the athlete, and how it will translate to his college game.

“Once football came around, he was in it every day working as hard as he could,” coach Hoover said.

“We’ve seen him compete his tail off from day one, and it never stopped until the end of his career with us, but I know it’s all going to continue as he moves to the next level.”

Tuttle said he wants to study physical education in college, with hopes to become a coach of the sport he now plays.

