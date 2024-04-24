McDonald County Football’s Sam Barton Signs with MSSU

ANDERSON, MO – McDonald County’s Sam Barton signed to play football at MSSU on Tuesday afternoon.

A star running back for the Mustangs, Barton would earn all-conference and all-area honors in 2023. An integral part of Kellen Hoover’s first ever district championship squad last season, Barton will join the same school as his brother, Peyton Barton.

Barton said he wanted to continue the success his brother Peyton has created for athletics at the track and field level, but also discussed how he would like to create his own path.

“My brother has had great success there, and I most certainly want to continue it,” Barton said.

“I want to make my own path, though, and playing football is how I thought I could do it. I’m very excited to join coach Atiba Bradley’s group.”

Barton said his coaches will likely keep him at the running back position, and he said he plans to study business management in college.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.