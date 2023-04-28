Will McDonald IV 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets’ first-round pick

Will McDonald IV stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets selected Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's what you need know…

By The Numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 241 pounds

Vertical: 36 inches

2022 Stats (12 games): 36 tackles, 7.5 TFL, five sacks, four pass breakups

Prospect Overview

Pro Football Network: Read McDonald’s college numbers aloud, and you’ll find yourself surprised at how little buzz he has. Across four seasons as a consistent contributor on defense, and across three as a full-time starter, McDonald amassed 122 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, seven deflections, and nine forced fumbles... You’d be hard-pressed to find a prospect more productive behind the line of scrimmage than McDonald. And yet, he falls under the radar in the 2023 NFL Draft EDGE class at times.

The Draft Network: Will McDonald IV is an experienced player, playing in more than 50 games in his college career. McDonald had his most productive years at Iowa State during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, earning double-digit sacks in both seasons and being named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Big-12 for the 2021 season... Overall, McDonald’s value in the NFL is focused around his ability to evolve into a high-level pass rusher in the NFL using his length and natural athleticism while he continues to develop his strength to be an effective run defender.

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA;Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Why Will McDonald Makes Sense for Jets

With the top offensive tackles off the board, the Jets decided to go defense with their first pick for the second straight year. Last season they added Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed to build out their secondary. Now they decided to get Robert Saleh a pass rusher to add to one of the top defenses in football.

While this a bit of a surprising selection, many view McDonald as extremely underrated.

The three-time All-Big 12 First-Team member was one of the most productive edge rushers in the conference. McDonald led Iowa State with five sacks last season and recorded a total of 33 sacks over the past three seasons.

Story continues

He now joins a defensive line group with Gang Green that includes Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, and Micheal Clemons among others.



Connor's Take

The Jets didn't hide much leading into this year's draft. Just about everyone knew they wanted an offensive tackle to help protect recently acquired Aaron Rodgers.

The problem: When everyone knows that, everyone who wants an offensive tackle knows all they have to do is jump the Jets to get one. So, one pick before New York's selection, the Steelers traded up to take Georgia's Broderick Jones — the final top-ranked tackle in the draft.

So, the Jets pivoted to McDonald. New York views the Iowa State rusher as one of the best edge benders in the draft. He has elite-level arm length, which brings immense takeaway production (11 forced fumbles in college) to Saleh's defensive line. McDonald needs to add some bulk before he can be considered an every-down player, but he'll be in the team's pass rush rotation the moment he arrives in Florham Park.

McDonald, who had five sacks last season, is an ideal complement to Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, whom the team selected in the first round last year. He's bendy and brings speed, where Johnson is powerful. — Connor Hughes

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Randy Gregory