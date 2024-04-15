McDiarmid Park named as alternative venue for Dundee v Rangers

Rangers' away fixture with Dundee will be held at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park if the Dens Park pitch is again deemed unplayable.

The SPFL confirmed its contingency plans for Wednesday's meeting after two previous call-offs for issues with Dundee's surface.

A pitch inspection will be carried out by the match official on Tuesday morning, with a decision on the venue to be made later that day.

A statement read: "The SPFL has appointed an experienced pitch consultancy, which is regularly used by UEFA and other sporting bodies, to report back to the league with guidance on the condition of the pitch in advance of Wednesday’s match.

"Dundee were also informed on Thursday that they must provide the pitch consultants, SPFL and Rangers with daily updates on the playing surface and weather forecast, and immediately report any concerns regarding Wednesday’s match being played at Dens Park.

"It has further been agreed that the match official will carry out an inspection of the playing surface on the morning of Tuesday, April 16, after which, taking weather forecasts into account, a final decision will be taken on whether to play the game at Dens Park.

"If the game cannot be played at Dens Park, the SPFL has confirmed that it will be moved to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, April 17, with Dundee making arrangements for fans of both teams to attend. If the game requires to be moved to McDiarmid Park, it will still be categorised as a Dundee FC ‘home game’.

"The SPFL is grateful for the assistance of St Johnstone and will make a further announcement tomorrow."