Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Bills playoff clinching scenarios for AFC: "We have to earn it."
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Buffalo Bills still have a few important goals to achieve before they turn their attention toward the biggest prize of all. For all the prizes out there, coach Sean McDermott insisted the focus is simply on beating the struggling Bears when his team visits frigid Chicago on Saturday. ''We're facing a Chicago Bears team that is playing really good football right now and they play extremely hard,'' he said.
The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 16 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
The Browns have announced their six inactives today
Bitter cold temperatures in Nashville and the resulting strain on the power grid have resulted in a delay of today’s Texans-Titans game. Shortly after the mayor of Nashville asked the Titans to delay kickoff, the team agreed to push the game back one hour from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. ET (noon local time) start. [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.
Bengals announce inactives for Week 16 vs. Patriots.
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requested on Twitter the Tennessee Titans game Saturday be postponed in solidarity with city-wide power usage rollbacks.
Here are six surprising omissions from this year's Pro Bowl team.