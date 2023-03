Associated Press

Ilya Lyubushkin is citing an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution at home in Russia for electing not to participate in the Buffalo Sabres’ pregame warmup on the team’s Pride night, when players are expected to wear rainbow-colored jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The 28-year-old defenseman is expected to play Monday night against Montreal despite not taking part in warmups. Other players plan to use Pride tape on their sticks in addition to wearing rainbow-colored jerseys.