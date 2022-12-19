McDaniels reacts to Patriots laterals: 'Oh my god, we might have a chance'

Perry: Josh McDaniels' reaction to Patriots laterals says it all originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have lost four games during which they had double-digit leads at halftime. They've won one coin toss in 14 games, a member of the organization relayed to me Sunday. They've had key contributors miss time on injured reserve.

You could understand if they felt a little snake-bitten.

Until Chandler Jones camped under a Jakobi Meyers lateral.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked what he was thinking as Jones reeled in the football that Jakobi Meyers hurled backward with no time remaining.

"Don't get tackled by the quarterback," McDaniels said. "I mean, literally I just was thinking -- I don't know what the word would be, but once Rhamondre [Stevenson] pitched the ball to Jakobi, I figured we'd probably just tackle whoever had it and then that would be it, and we'd go to overtime.

"And then, when he lateralled the ball, I had no idea. It didn't seem like a lateral play to me when they handed the ball off to the back.

So, when they handed it to the back, I thought, ‘Okay, tackle him and go to overtime.’ And then when I saw the ball up in the air and then I saw Chandler underneath it, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, we might have a chance at this.’ And then when he caught it, I saw Mac [Jones] was back there, and just hoping that he could avoid whatever effort Mac had to tackle him and then hopefully had enough juice left in his body to get to the end zone."

McDaniels said the win on Sunday wasn't about him. It wasn't about him beating his former boss. But he couldn't help but beam after his players were able to finish on the right side of a wild ending.

"Well, I’ve stood up here a lot this year after some crazy finishes," McDaniels said. "I just told the guys in the locker room; we keep fighting and keep playing with great effort. We obviously have a lot of character in our locker room and continue to fight and press on even when it felt like it was hard. Lost a lead there late in the fourth quarter and guys came back and made the plays that they needed to make to win.

"I mean, it's football, the ball bounces crazy, crazy ways. It's not a predictable game sometimes. And obviously the ending was probably the most insane ending I think I've ever been a part of, but we'll take it. We'll take it, for sure."