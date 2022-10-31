McDaniels: 'I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance' vs. Saints

Associated Press

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct. 20 loss at Arizona and followed that up by saying publicly last week that New Orleans intended to “whoop” the Raiders for Saints coach Dennis Allen. Kamara backed it up by scoring his first three touchdowns of the season, and New Orleans' defense was dominant in a 24-0 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.