McDaniels: 'I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance' vs. Saints
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr after Week 8 loss to New Orleans Saints.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct. 20 loss at Arizona and followed that up by saying publicly last week that New Orleans intended to “whoop” the Raiders for Saints coach Dennis Allen. Kamara backed it up by scoring his first three touchdowns of the season, and New Orleans' defense was dominant in a 24-0 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential. Pederson wants to see Lawrence in his second season in the same system and with the same coaches and at least some of the same receivers. Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke essentially considered Lawrence a rookie following an 11-month debacle under Urban Meyer in which the head coach and his offensive coordinator rarely agreed on how to best use the former Clemson star.
Cooper Kupp is considered day-to-day with a low ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport, and has a chance to play this week
The adjustment Samori Toure made to help create his first career NFL touchdown is one that Aaron Rodgers loved.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday evening podcast reacting to the Green Bay Packers' 10-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football before recapping the rest of Sunday's Week 8 games.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Detroit Lions have fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after it was shredded by Miami Dolphins
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
NFL rules sometimes fail to grasp the emotional highs and lows that come with playing the sport. How can you expect Moore to even know what he's doing under such an intense emotional swing?