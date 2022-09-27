McDaniel: Tagovailoa would be limited in Tuesday's practice if we were playing Sunday
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be limited in Tuesday's practice if the team was playing on a Sunday.
The high ankle sprain Trent Williams suffered on Sunday night could have been much worse.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability is a big question mark for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s doing everything he can to get “as close to 100 percent as possible” ahead of the game. Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries after Sunday’s win over the [more]
After the game, Tagovailoa said he "passed whatever concussion protocol they had." The players union wants to make sure of that.
A fourth-quarter punt by the Dolphins' Thomas Morstead turned into a viral moment. But Miami's special teams coach Danny Crossman is still not amused.
With the Dolphins traveling to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Thursday night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability is in question. Miami obviously isn’t conducting a normal practice week. But if the club was, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Tuesday that Tagovailoa would have been limited in practice and would be questionable for the game [more]
Miami didn't actually practice, but the team put out an injury report with estimations.
The rule would require airlines and third-party booking sites to disclose fees upfront, the first time an airfare is displayed.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
On the bright side, their ex isn't doing much better.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay