McDaniel: Justin Fields proved he's 'as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 9's biggest storylines, including Justin Fields' record-setting day against the Dolphins. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
If the season ended today, where would the Patriots stand in the AFC playoff picture?
Lil Wayne said Monday that Aaron Rodgers dont want to win or something but stopped short of calling the Packers QB a quitter.
CHICAGO (AP) Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 NFL season. See how NFL fans are reacting on social media.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Taking a look at three candidates to take over as Colts interim HC following Frank Reich's firing.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis proved he has two massively important traits in a losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
While Tom Brady might have saved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season, rock bottom worsens by the week for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.