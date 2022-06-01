McDaniel addresses Gesicki, Austin Jackson and center. And Dolphins minicamp highlights

Among the first big decisions of the Mike McDaniel regime was whether to retain some of the team’s tight ends; import a more talented blocker to replace skilled receiving tight end Mike Gesicki; or re-sign Gesicki and Durham Smythe while also moving ahead with Hunter Long and Adam Shaheen.

The Dolphins chose door No. 3 of those options, placing the franchise tag on Gesicki, re-signing Smythe and coming back with the same group that was productive in 2021.

But for McDaniel’s offense to be at peak effectiveness, the tight end must block competently in the running game. Gesicki has been a willing blocker through the years, but that certainly isn’t his strength.

McDaniel sees progress, though it’s difficult to judge without pads.

“Mike has been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge,” McDaniel said Wednesday after a mandatory minicamp. “Three-point wasn’t his primary position, and he has been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things this offense can feature without taking away stuff that has made him who he is.

“There are pieces of that in the offense as we’re always tailoring what we do to the skill set of our players. He’s attacked it with full vigor, done a great job of working on his footwork in the run game. We’re hoping that carries over to pads when that happens.”

Last season, Gesicki was asked to pass block on just 11 of his 827 snaps. Among tight ends, only Baltimore’s Mark Andrews played more snaps (934) with fewer pass blocking assignments (nine).

Conversely, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle — who worked with McDaniel in San Francisco the past several years — pass blocked on 70 plays last season. What about run blocking?

Kittle had the second most run blocking snaps among all tight ends last season, with 449. Gesicki ranked 34th with 234.

Pro Football Focus rated Gesicki 62nd among 70 qualifying tight ends as a run blocker. Gesicki, incidentally, has until July 15 to sign a contract extension if one is offered; otherwise he will play on the franchise tag.

Why did McDaniel and Chris Grier keep this tight end group together?

“That was a process because you’re hesitant to make foregone conclusions off statistics,” McDaniel said. “It took a lot of tape watching. We knew fully we would be asking these guys to do different things than they’ve done in the past.

“Not only do they put good stuff on tape but there’s a lot of room to grow. They’re the type of people we want to represent us as Miami Dolphins. It was both the tape and the people.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Dolphins’ internal options at center remain Michael Deiter and left guard Connor Williams, who has been working at center, according to the team. Williams took preseason snaps at center for the Dallas Cowboys last year.

Asked if he strongly believes that the Dolphins’ 2022 starting center is on the current roster, McDaniel said: “I think you have to be careful to pigeon hole who’s doing what when. That isn’t fair to the process. If no other player is added, then I’m going to be very confident in our starting center next year. I’m excited about who we have. But you don’t close the door. It’s not fair to the process.”

Former Cleveland starter J.C. Tretter remains the top unsigned free agent.

There was a fumbled center snap and a high snap Wednesday, but Dolphins media rules do not permit reporters to identify the center who made those mistakes.

▪ McDaniel is pleased with Austin Jackson’s progress. As the Miami Herald reported in March, Jackson has been moved to right tackle.

“We’ve been pretty pumped about how all the guys have gone after the techniques,” McDaniel said. “We’re really focusing on position versatility right now. When Austin is playing right tackle, been very pleased because he’s approaching it the only way you can get better as a player, which is complete commitment to it. We’re asking people to do hard things at an elite level.. and he’s diligently attacking that.”

▪ Four players remain out after surgery: Byron Jones (lower leg procedure this offseason), Raheem Mostert (knee surgery last September), Alec Ingold (Week 10 ACL injury) and Terron Armstead (offseason knee procedure). Newcomer Melvin Ingram was present but isn’t yet fully participating.

“We’re trying to be very deliberate and intentional with all all those guys,” McDaniel said. “We haven’t had a setback across the board. We’re being fairly conservative.”

▪ Xavien Howard, who was in attendance but did not participate in team drills (some veterans are being rested), got a peace sign tattoo on his neck because “I’m at peace, happy where I’m at.”

He said having Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain on the coaching staff has been “great. All offseason I was talking to Sam and Patrick. They’re legendary here. Want to learn from them and pick their brain.”

And Howard said of Tua Tagovailoa: “He’s bombing it right now. He’s just getting better.”

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Tagovailoa completed a 20-yard pass to a sliding Lynn Bowden Jr. in the middle of the field…Bowden had another 20-yard diving catch from Skylar Thompson… Tagovailoa completed a 15-yard out to Jaylen Waddle…

The pocket collapsed on another passing play, forcing a Tagovailoa incompetion to Gesicki….

Jaelan Phillips looked good, putting pressure on Tagovailoa on one play. He also had a fumble recovery…Jevon Holland broke up a Tagovailoa pass to Gesicki…. Tagovailoa faced heavy pressure on six throws....

Brennan Scarlett had a would-be sack… Noah Igbonighene had a pass deflection on a deep pass from Tagovailoa to Waddle on the final play of practice….

Christian Wilkins had a would-be sack.. Andrew Van Ginkel created pressure....

Rookie quarterback Thompson looked good; he completed the only two 11 on 11 passes for touchdowns - one to Waddle and one to Trent Sherfield, which was threaded between defenders. Both were short TD throws…

Teddy Bridgewater threw a near-interception.

▪ McDaniel, running his first mandatory minicamp as Dolphins coach, said: “From an operational standpoint, we adjusted to coincide with training camp. They’re getting a taste of what training camp day is like minus the pads.

“This particular minicamp, we’re doing a collection of all the stuff we’ve installed, and using meeting time to watch tape.”