McCutcheon football spreads the wealth on offense heading into showdown with Kokomo

LAFAYETTE — Josh Strasser wasn't in search of a featured running back or a No. 1 receiver when designing McCutcheon football's offense.

The second-year head coach, instead, wanted the best athletes in positions to succeed.

"It is a great idea to let everybody touch the ball a little bit," said senior Parker Sorrells, who caught a touchdown pass in last week's win against Logansport and is one of six receivers with at least 79 yards this season. "We have a lot of guys who can make plays."

The formula has had mixed results, but Strasser is of the belief it's what works best with this McCutcheon team.

And it helps having a three-year starter in Owen Smith at quarterback.

"The nice thing about having a senior quarterback is you don't have to rely on one playmaker to bail him out," Strasser said. "When you have a leader like Owen, he can find who you need and who is available and you go with that."

Ride the hot hand, Strasser said.

Last week it was Keegun Rice and Zach Crowe.

Rice carried four times all season before toting the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Logansport Berries. Crowe, who combined for 15 carries in the first two games but hadn't been handed the ball since, rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a score.

"Since we spread the ball, it keeps everyone well rested and it keeps the defense guessing. We've got a whole lot of talent everywhere," said senior Keon Scheibe, the team's leading rusher with 141 yards and three touchdowns and the only back with at least one carry in each game. "Everyone gets to touch the ball and they are going to do great work with it."

Last week, Sorrells and Broderick Arnold became the third and fourth receivers to catch a touchdown pass this season, joining Aiden Riser and Shamar Ray.

That's a list that likely grows at some point with Mark Fell and Kris Kirtz both having produced big plays receiving this season.

"We've said for two years we are going to put the best athletes on the field," Strasser said. "We feel that we've got a nice little recipe that is working right now to share athletes on (offense and defense) and give us a chance at success. Guys are very selfless right now and I appreciate they are taking the team attitude. If they have to be a blocker on Friday night or carry the load, they are accepting of that."

Kokomo (5-0) at McCutcheon (2-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Series history: Kokomo has won three of the last four meetings, including 49-9 last season.

About Kokomo: The Wildkats average 34.8 points and allow 12.4 per game. ... Kokomo is ranked second in the Class 4A coaches and Associated Press polls. ... The Wildkats have outscored their three North Central Conference opponents 131-35. ... Statistical leaders-Passing: Reis Beard (22-34, 395 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Beard (72 car., 525 yards, 10 TD), Darrian Story Jr. (68 car., 362 yards, 3 TD). ... Receiving: Andrew Barker (12 rec., 208 yards, 2 TD). ... Defense: Brixton Morris (23 tackles, 1 TFL), Beard (21 tackles, 4 TFL), Khairi Floyd (19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack), Tracy Dowling (19 tackles, 6 TFL, 3.5 sacks). ... Kicking: Adrian Reyes (17-20 PAT, 1-1 FG, long of 37).

About McCutcheon: The Mavericks average 23.2 points and allow 19.2 per game. ... McCutcheon is 0-3 against teams ranked in the top 10 this season. ... The Mavericks have outscored their three NCC opponents 89-47 (including a 30-13 loss to Harrison). ... Statistical leaders-Passing: Owen Smith (65-125, 944 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT). ... Rushing: Keon Scheibe (40 car., 141 yards, 3 TD), Zach Crowe (29 car., 101 yards, 3 TD). ... Receiving: Aiden Riser (15 rec., 322 yards), Shamar Ray (12 rec., 188 yards, 2 TD). ... Defense: Broderick Arnold (33 tackles, 1 TFL), Clayton Miller (32 tackles), Keegun Rice (15 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack). ... Kicking: Hayden Wagner (10-11 PAT, 2-2 FG, long of 21).

Coach Strasser's take: "We talked about how special it is that No. 2 in 4A is coming to our place on Friday night. It's Homecoming and it's a big opportunity for our guys to be tested again. We've welcomed those tests in the past to see where we're at. We keep taking steps. Kokomo presents a lot of challenges. It is tough to prepare for them in a week."

