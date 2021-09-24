McCullers Jr. K's five
Lance McCullers strikes out five while allowing three runs on two hits in six innings of work
The Giants had things set up for success in the top of the 10th on Thursday, but they failed to score and lost to the Padres in the bottom half of the inning.
Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has a home run taken away after baserunning mistake in win over Arizona Diamondbacks
Even before the Yankees moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop this month, it was fairly clear behind the scenes that a change would come before next season.
The Yankees head to Boston for a pivotal weekend series with Wild Card implications. Here are three keys to walking out successful.
Max Muncy's two-run homer in the 10th inning gave the Dodgers a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale Thursday.
Darryl Strawberry's granddaughter, MyLisa Reid, was last seen on Wednesday morning in Henderson, Nevada.
Postponed a year by COVID-19, the 43rd Ryder Cup opens Friday. Here are Friday's pairings as Team USA tries to win for the third time since 2002.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to play, physically and mentally, and that he wants to get another chance in the NFL. Sherman, was charged with five misdemeanors including DUI and trespassing with a domestic violence element after a July incident involving his wife’s family. But he told Doug Farrar of USA Today [more]
The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?
One day after the Angels were officially eliminated from the postseason hunt, manager Joe Maddon had a few things to get off his chest.
Something interesting has happened since the Mets traded for pending free agent Javier Baez.
It would be pretty fun to hit it this far
Sports Seriously: USC rumors aside, Andy Nesbitt believes Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars won’t be able to grow into a contender with Urban Meyer at the helm.
Adam Wainwright joins Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only Cardinals' pitchers with 2,000 strikeouts.
The ever-reliable Max Scherzer just couldn't get his usual grip on the baseball in the thin air at Coors Field. Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday to tighten the NL West chase. Scherzer was in the clubhouse as he watched the drama unfold.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, pairings, live streaming info and more. RELATED: Friday morning Ryder Cup pairings: 5 takeaways The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel,
Former Cubs ace Jon Lester returns to Wrigley Field with the Cardinals this weekend and might be one step closer to Cooperstown.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made his thoughts clear on how the Warriors should handle Andrew Wiggins not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.