McCrorie 'ready' for Scotland opportunity

Ross McCrorie insists he is "ready" for his Scotland debut after his call up to the Euro 2024 squad.

The Bristol City defender is one of two uncapped players in the provisional list of 28 players.

With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson missing through injury, McCrorie and Celtic's Anthony Ralston may be vying for a place on the right flank, with head coach Steve Clarke often favouring three central defenders and wing-backs.

"I wouldn't be in the squad if I wasn't going to be challenging," said the 26-year-old.

"As a footballer, you've got to take things in your stride and be confident in your own ability.

"I've played right-back, wing-back for the past three years. It's my main position.

"I'm ready. If you don't believe in yourself, you're never going to get anywhere. That's why the rest of the boys have to got to where they are, playing at a top level."

McCrorie missed the first half of the season through injury, not making his first Bristol City debut until January.

He went on to make 22 appearances and is adamant he has improved since leaving Aberdeen last summer.

"The Championship is a really tough league - the games come thick and fast," he said.

"I've really enjoyed it and my quality has gone up. There's nothing better than challenging yourself against top players."

McCrorie has been in Scotland squads before and has 20 caps at under-21 level.

"I grew up through the age groups with Scotland," he added. "It's the pinnacle of your career to play for the national team.

"During my rehab it was always in the back of my mind. I wanted to get back as quick as possible to see if I could get a sniff of being in the Scotland squad

"It's a nice feeling getting the call after all the hard work I've put in."