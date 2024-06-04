McCrorie 'delighted' after reaching 'pinnacle'

[SNS]

Ross McCrorie says he reached "the pinnacle" of his career by making his Scotland debut on Monday.

The Bristol City defender, 26, earned his first senior cap at right-back in the friendly victory over Gibraltar, playing the entire 90 minutes.

A "delighted" McCrorie said "hopefully I made my family proud" post-match.

"The manager said go and do what I've been doing down at Bristol City," he added.

"It's the pinnacle of a young footballer's career to play for the national team. Any footballer wants to play in the top tournaments. You've got to relish playing under pressure."

On the team's performance in Portugal, McCrorie said: "We need to keep the performance levels high. We did that, but there should have been a few more goals."