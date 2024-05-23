McCrorie could suit needs of Germany game - Miller

Kenny Miller believes Scotland's upcoming friendlies will go a long way in determining selection for the Euros, particularly in the troublesome right wing-back position.

Scotland face Gibraltar (3 June) and Finland (7 June) before they open the tournament proper against host nation Germany on 14 June, but will do so without Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, who are both out injured.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston and Bristol City's Ross McCrorie are the two right-sided defenders in Steve Clarke's provisional 28-man squad, and Miller says McCrorie's "physicality" is what sets him apart.

"We'll see in these friendlies exactly where Steve Clarke's head's going to be at in terms of that position," the former Scotland striker said.

"Ross McCrorie has not got any caps, he's been in the squad, but he's not made onto the pitch yet. So if you see him getting a run out in these next games, it could be a test to see how he is going to fit in. Is it going to suit him?

"The problem is there is actually no other options that are all of the same level [of Hickey and Patterson]. So Steve Clarke's having to find a workaround at a really bad time.

"There's one thing for sure he'll suit, McCrorie has got the physicality to go all day up and down that right side, there's no questions about it.

"He's not going to have the same types of attacking qualities as what Hickey or Patterson have got; in that first game that might not be required too much.

"It'll be about being aggressive, being a good presence in the box, dealing with crosses or set-plays."