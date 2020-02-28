McCray's 19 points lead Pacific past Loyola Marymount 60-53

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) -- - Amari McCray scored 19 points off the bench to lead Pacific to a 60-53 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Jahlil Tripp and Broc Finstuen added 10 points apiece for Pacific (22-9, 10-5 West Coast Conference), while Seikou Sisoho Jawara paced Loyola Marymount (10-19, 4-11) with 12 points.

---

