McCracken returns to Dundee on permanent deal

Dundee have signed Jon McCracken from Norwich City on a two-year deal after the goalkeeper's two loan spells at Dens Park last season.

McCracken played four games at the start of the campaign before returning in January and going on to make 11 appearances as Tony Docherty's men secured a top-six finish.

The 24-year-old, who arrives on a free after his Norwich deal expired, said: "It’s great to be back. It’s my third time signing in 12 months, it must be some sort of record, but I’m delighted to commit to the club like they have committed to me.

"At the end of the season, it didn’t feel like I was saying goodbye. We had already had initial talks about me coming back and when I sat down and spoke to the manager about it my mind was made up.

"In the end, it was a fairly easy decision. To be part of the team that finished in the top six was fantastic and I’ve seen the ambition the club has and I want to be part of that."

Manager Docherty added: "Last year we took a lot of loans and some of that strategy is to bring in loans and then make them permanent - Jon is an example of that.

"I thought he did really well and he hugely contributed us finishing top six."