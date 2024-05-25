MCCPRA to host district, state tennis tournaments

May 25—MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will play host to the GRPA district and state tennis tournaments this summer.

The district tournament will be held July 8-9.

The state tournament will be held July 16-18.

Players can play singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The age divisions are 8-and-under 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, 16-and-under and 18-and-under.

A player's age prior to September 1, 2024, will determine the age division.

The top four players in each event at the district tournament will advance to the state tournament.

Entry fees are $10 per person per event.

Interested players should contact Lynda Moseley by June 12 at 229-589-1286 for the MCCPRA office at 229-668-0028.