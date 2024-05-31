McCoy helps Kentucky hold on for 10-8 win over Western Michigan in Lexington Regional opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — James McCoy hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to break out of a hitting slump and Kentucky held on for a 10-8 victory over Western Michigan on Friday in the opening game of the Wildcats' home regional.

The No. 2 overall seed Wildcats (41-14) got off to a hot start after earning the highest seed in program history and winning just their second Southeastern Conference regular-season title. They jumped ahead 8-0 through the first four innings before Western Michigan (32-22), the Mid-American Conference Tournament champions, rallied and put the potential go-ahead run on base in the ninth.

Western Michigan loaded the bases with two outs off Robert Hogan on Josh Swinehart's single, a hit batter and a walk.

Hogan got a flyout to left field from Grady Mee to end the threat and earn his first save. He allowed two hits and struck out four in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first save. Cameron O'Brien (2-0) got the win with one scoreless inning.

Western Michigan starter Brady Miller (6-6) allowed six runs, four earned, in two innings.

Kentucky will face the Indiana State-Illinois winner on Saturday.

McCoy had a double and scored twice for the Wildcats in addition to hitting his sixth home run of the season — in the second inning. He snapped out of a 0-for-21 batting slump.

Mitchell Daly added a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Western Michigan chased Kentucky starter Dominic Niman with a five-run fifth inning. CJ Richmond's two-run double in the sixth pulled the Broncos within two and capped the scoring.

