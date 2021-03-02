McCourty twins have interesting Twitter reaction to surprising Kyle Van Noy news

McCourty twins have interesting Twitter reaction to surprising Van Noy news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are parting ways with linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a surprising move that comes just one year after he signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the team in free agency.

Speculation and debate already has begun over whether the New England Patriots should bring Van Noy back to Foxboro.

Van Noy was acquired by the Patriots during the 2016 season and quickly became a key part of their defense. He helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles and cashed in as a free agent after the 2019 season.

Perhaps the most notable reaction to the Van Noy news came Tuesday afternoon from the Twitter account run by Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

The Patriots would be wise to at least explore the idea of a reunion with Van Noy, who had a good 2020 season for the Dolphins.

New England has over $60 million in salary cap space to use in free agency and other areas in its quest to upgrade the roster after a disappointing 7-9 season.