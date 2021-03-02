McCourty twins clearly want Kyle Van Noy to make a return to Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the most dominant defensive units for the New England Patriots in recent history was on the field in 2019.

The linebacker corps, aka the ‘Boogeymen’, consisted of Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts. The secondary had Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung, J.C. Jackson and a slew of role players who had deep institutional knowledge. The Patriots were No. 1 in yards allowed per game (275.9), No. 2 in pass yards allowed per game (180.4), No. 1 in interceptions (25) and No. 6 in rush yards allowed per game (95.5).

Van Noy, who won two Super Bowls with the team, was a huge part of that crew and he was also a part of the mass exodus in the 2019 offseason. He left to the Miami Dolphins for a four-year, $51 million deal, but that was cut short on Tuesday. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Van Noy was released by the team.

One of the McCourty brothers hopped on their joint Twitter account and showed clear interest in the 29-year-old. Presumably Devin, since the photo is of him and Van Noy sharing an in-game moment.

Van Noy reportedly has all options available on the table and he spent nearly four years with the team. The Patriots have the fourth-most cap space in the league and they desperately need pass-rushers and linebackers to fill the voids left in the 2019 offseason.

The Patriots are off to a hot start this offseason by returning their opt-outs from last year and bringing back Van Noy would even help improve their odds to lure in free agents.

Recommended Stories

  • Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev isn't retiring after brutal battle with COVID-19, emotional post

    At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • Robert Williams III with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards

    Robert Williams III (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards, 02/28/2021

  • This year's All-Star Game needs a boost, but it won't come from Zion Williamson

    New Orleans Pelicans young star Zion Williamson will not participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, sources told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

  • NFL betting: Does the Cardinals' addition of J.J. Watt make them a contender?

    J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?

  • Jae'Sean Tate with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/28/2021

  • Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

    Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • European Tour set to make history with three back-to-back tournaments played in Florida

    The European Tour is ready to make history by playing three back-to-back tournaments in Florida. If the emergency plans have to be actioned because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the circuit has ever hosted an event in the the previously off-limits United States. Officials at Wentworth HQ have had to move quickly and creatively to fill the void that will most likely be left because of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travelling to and from Spain and Portugal. The proposals are still being worked through, but it is understood that the respective parties have arrived at a solution that would have been unimaginable until the “strategic alliance” between the two main male tours was signed four months ago. Not only has the PGA Tour given their sanction to the prospective tournaments, but it is understood they first proposed the idea as they saw their new partners struggling with the schedule due to the ongoing crisis. Immediately after The Masters at Augusta, the Tour is down to visit Tenerife, Gran Canaria and the Algarve. But with Spain banning visitors from the UK and South Africa and with Portugal on the red list, the “elite athlete” exemption would not apply. On average, roughly a third of European Tour fields are made up by South African and UK pros, making it doubtful this trio of stops could justifiably go ahead. At the moment, the Tour is undergoing a frustrating four-week blank period of regular events and Keith Pelley, the wily chief executive, has made it his mission to give his membership ample opportunities. Last year, Pelley witnessed more than 20 tournaments being either cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus, but after a three-month hiatus, the resourceful Canadian was still able to compile a running order that featured 22 events until the end of the year, including a six-week “UK Swing”. It was a phenomenal achievement under the circumstances, but Pelley’s canniest bit of business undoubtedly came in December. With the Premier Golf League offering Pelley 10s of millions to lend its mooted World Tour series some credibility by sanctioning the first few events, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner came in to buy a portion of its rivals media company - estimated to be more than £50m - and sign up to an agreement finally to co-operate with each other after decades of a fragmented global calendar. Monahan was invited on to the European Tour’s board and the benefits of the arrangement could soon pay off so rapidly and so welcomely for Pelley’s circuit. After this story appeared on the Telegraph Sport website on Monday afternoon, a memo was sent to all the players referencing this article and confirming that “our new partners at the PGA Tour have offered to help us in any way possible, which is a credit to them and visible evidence of the strength of our recently-announced Strategic Alliance”. It added: “It is very much only a possibility at this stage and is part of our continuing desire to investigate all avenues available to us if, in fact, our current schedule is not feasible due to continued travel restrictions for different sections of our membership.” Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Tiger Woods broke his silence following his car crash in LA last week, thanking all of his fellow pros for wearing his Sunday uniform in the final round of not only the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, but also at the LPGA’S Gainbridge event at Lake Nona and on the PGA Tour’s seniors tournament. He said: "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts." He went on to express his gratitude, saying: "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Woods, 45, remains in hospital in California starting his recovery from multiple surgeries on career-threatening injuries to his lower-right leg. He is hopeful of being able to return to his Florida home later this week.

  • Sean McVay takes partial blame Jared Goff's decline with Rams: 'I could have done better'

    "There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”

  • Australian Popyrin offers glimpse of potential with Singapore win

    Australian Alexei Popyrin has blossomed quietly in the shadows of compatriots Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur in recent years but on Sunday the rangy 21-year-old grabbed the spotlight with his maiden ATP title in Singapore. Having never before surmounted the quarter-finals of an ATP event, Popyrin overhauled Kazakh Alexander Bublik 4-6 6-0 6-2 in the Singapore Open decider to continue his eye-catching start to the season. Popyrin now has an 8-2 winning record in 2021, having upset David Goffin in the Australian Open first round and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the Singapore semi-finals.

  • Former Eagles cornerback, CBS broadcaster Irv Cross dies at 81

    Irv Cross played in the league from 1961-69, and then spent 23 years with CBS as an NFL analyst.

  • What were other teams offering to J.J. Watt?

    The Cardinals reportedly have signed defensive lineman J.J. Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. “Reportedly” is the key word because, frankly, there have been too many instances over the years where reporters rush to Twitter with whatever an agent tells them without scrutinizing or expressing skepticism about the information. (And, [more]

  • Dan Campbell has a warped view of the franchise tag

    It should be no surprise that the coach who advocates kneecap-biting (we know it’s not literal, but still) has other views that may not be entirely in the pro football mainstream. Here’s another opinion from Lions coach Dan Campbell that misses the mark. Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell characterized on Tuesday [more]

  • Bale turns back time at Tottenham as Man U and Chelsea draw

    Gareth Bale turned back time for Tottenham, while Chelsea and Manchester United seemed happy just to play out time. Bale looked like the star player who left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013 as he scored twice in the club’s 4-0 win over Burnley, prompting Spurs manager Jose Mourinho to pronounce him “better than ever" though still not suitable to start week-in, week-out. While Bale found his form, Harvey Barnes had his good run cut short by a knee injury in Leicester's 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

  • Why the Packers weren’t the team to sign DL J.J. Watt

    Some thoughts on why the Packers weren't the team to sign coveted free agent J.J. Watt.

  • What ‘daring’ move could the Falcons make this offseason?

    Football Outsiders proclaim the Falcons most daring offseason move is to draft Matt Ryan's replacement at No. 4 overall.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football: Early look at top-10 player rankings

    Who doesn't love early fantasy rankings? Take a look at our top 10 lists for 2021.

  • Buccaneers QB coach tells awesome story of Tom Brady's post-Super Bowl mindset

    It's no surprise that Tom Brady was already thinking about winning another title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than 24 hours after he led them to a Super Bowl LV triumph over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.