McCourty, O'Hara share their experience from their first Super Bowl appearance
NFL Network's Jason McCourty, Shaun O'Hara share their experience from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates pay tribute to Tom Brady in this awesome video commemorating his three seasons with the team
Dan Marino, Dan Fouts and Fran Tarkenton are among the greatest quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
Peyton and Eli Manning are brilliant pitchmen for the NFL.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing. [more]
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams held a Twitter Q&A on Wednesday and a question about Aaron Rodgers fueled up trade speculation.
Ja'Marr Chase has had at least five catches in each of the seven career postseason games in which he's played.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
Who stays and who goes for the Steelers?
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests made him a target but not only was he right, he was prescient. Kaepernick has been repeatedly proved correct.
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.