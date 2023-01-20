McCourty: How Giants defense shut down Justin Jefferson in Wild Card win vs. Vikings
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down how the New York Giants defense shut down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in their Wild Card matchup.
Crystal Palace hopes a late midweek wondergoal can kickstart its slumping season when Newcastle United visits Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
"This decision was not easy..."
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving. With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen (who retired), it seems [more]
Eric Weddle said Thursday that the Bengals "got outplayed" and "should have lost to the Ravens" in their wild-card game.
In the divisional round edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald asks if the Giants have a chance, if the 49ers have any bad options at QB, and if Mike Tomlin just loves dialing up the difficulty on himself.
The NFL expert picks are in and the Philadelphia Eagles are the consensus favorites over the New York Giants in their NFC Divisional Round matchup
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers great is now a popular coach at the University of Colorado.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.