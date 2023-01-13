McCourty: A closer look at Chargers-Jaguars elite QBs
NFL Network's Jason McCourty breaks down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence just ahead of their Super Wild Card matchup.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
In the aftermath of the serious events that prompted the postponement and eventual cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, the NFL decided to change its existing rules to account for home-field advantage in the AFC Championship round and the AFC wild-card round. What happened to the divisional round? The league [more]
The Patriots on Thursday announced the team has begun contract negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him in New England long-term, and they will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates next week.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Here's a quick look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits in 2023.
Brock Purdy again is drawing Joe Montana comparisons.
Alabama's 2023 schedule is loaded with must-watch games. Could the Tide bounce back to make the CFP next season?
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.
With the 2023 offseason officially underway, take a look at 10 teams that could start the season with serious CFP chances.